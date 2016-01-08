US STOCKS-Wall St higher after jobs data; oil limits gains

* Dec nonfarm payrolls 292,000 vs est 200,000
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 5 pct
* Oil prices near 11-1/2-year lows
* Chinese stocks close higher; yuan firmer
* Indexes up: Dow 0.30 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.68 pct
(Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 8 Wall Street was higher as market tumult in
China eased and data showed robust U.S. job growth, but indexes
pared some of their early gains after oil prices lurched toward
11-1/2-year lows.
Oil erased earlier gains, pressured by persistent global
oversupply and a bleak demand outlook. They have lost about 70
percent since mid-2014.
Exxon and Chevron fell about 1.5 percent
weighing the most on the Dow and S&P.
Data on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls surged in December
and unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent. October and
November payrolls were revised sharply higher.
The upbeat report suggested that a recent manufacturing-led
slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.
Investors have been jittery as markets got off to their
worst four-day start to a year and economists slashed
fourth-quarter U.S. growth estimates.
"The market's reaction is something between curious and
concerning," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange
at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"You are not getting that much of a lasting reaction in
markets. The week has witnessed some of the most concerning
phenomenon in some time. People are skittish in holding
positions."
At 10:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 50.13 points, or 0.3 percent, at 16,564.23, the
S&P 500 was up 7.22 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,950.31
and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 32.10 points, or
0.68 percent, at 4,721.53.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
technology index's 0.69 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Apple shares snapped their three-day losing streak
and were up 1.9 percent, giving the biggest boost to the S&P and
the Nasdaq.
The energy index, down 1.09 percent, was the lone
decliner among the major S&P sectors.
Friday's jobs report was the first since the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates last month for the first time in nearly a
decade, highlighting the strength of the U.S. domestic economy.
While various Fed officials have said four rate hikes in
2016 could be possible, economists and traders are pricing in
two hikes, while reducing bets on a third hike by December.
The Fed meets next on Jan. 26-27.
China nudged the yuan higher for the first time in nine
days, while traders welcomed the country's decision to suspend a
circuit breaker that halted trading twice this week.
The CSI300 index and the Shanghai Composite index
both closed up 2 percent, capping off a week of tumult.
Shares of Qorvo, were down 5 percent at $43.35, a
day after the Apple supplier cut its revenue estimate
for the third quarter.
Gap was down 10 percent to $24.06 after the apparel
retailer reported a larger-than-expected drop in December
same-store sales.
Container Store slumped 39.4 percent to $4.35, a day
after storage products retailer's fourth-quarter profit forecast
missed estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,472
to 1,340. On the Nasdaq, 1,437 issues rose and 1,113 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 1 new 52-week high and 39 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 7 new highs and 145 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)