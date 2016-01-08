US STOCKS-Wall Street wobbles as oil prices fluctuate

* Dec nonfarm payrolls 292,000 vs est 200,000
* Apple rises; biggest boost to the three indexes
* Oil prices dip below $33/barrel before clawing back some
ground
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.14 pct
By Tanya Agrawal
Jan 8 U.S. stocks bounced in and out of positive
territory in choppy trading on Friday as investors were
whipsawed by the effects of fluctuating oil prices and robust
U.S. job growth data.
Oil prices slipped below $33 per barrel - their lowest in
more than a decade. They have lost about 70 percent since
mid-2014.
Data showed nonfarm payrolls surged in December and
unemployment rate held steady at 5 percent. October and November
payrolls were revised sharply higher.
The upbeat report suggested that a recent manufacturing-led
slowdown in economic growth would be temporary.
Investors have been jittery as markets got off to their
worst four-day start to a year, spooked by fears of a slowdown
in China, and as economists slashed fourth-quarter U.S. growth
estimates.
Soothing investors' nerves, China nudged the yuan higher for
the first time in nine days on Friday. Traders also welcomed the
country's decision to suspend a circuit breaker that halted
trading twice this week.
"The market's reaction is something between curious and
concerning," said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange
at TJM Brokerage in Chicago.
"You are not getting that much of a lasting reaction in
markets. The week has witnessed some of the most concerning
phenomenon in some time. People are skittish in holding
positions."
At 13:19 p.m. ET (1819 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 7.5 points, or 0.05 percent, at 16,521.6,
the S&P 500 was down 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, at
1,942.97 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 6.38
points, or 0.14 percent, at 4,695.80.
Seven of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the
utilities index's 0.65 percent rise leading the
advancers.
Apple shares snapped their three-day losing streak
and were up 1.8 percent, giving the biggest boost to the three
major indexes.
The energy index lost 0.78 percent, with Exxon
weighing the most on the sector.
Friday's jobs report was the first since the Federal Reserve
raised interest rates last month for the first time in nearly a
decade.
While various Fed officials have said four rate hikes in
2016 could be possible, economists and traders are pricing in
two hikes, while reducing bets on a third hike by December.
The Fed meets next on Jan. 26-27.
Gap was down 13.9 percent at $23.02 after the
apparel retailer reported a larger-than-expected drop in
December same-store sales.
Container Store slumped 42.5 percent to $4.13, a day
after storage products retailer's fourth-quarter profit forecast
missed estimates.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,631 to 1,353. On the Nasdaq, 1,566 issues fell and 1,176
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 62 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 235 new lows.
