US STOCKS-Futures edge up, coming off worst-ever start to a year

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19
Jan 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 11 U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher on Monday, with Wall Street coming off its worst-ever start to a year and ahead of the start of corporate earnings season.
* Global stocks were mixed with jittery investors looking for stability after last week's bruising start to the year due to declining oil prices and mounting worries about global economic growth.
* The S&P 500 slid 6 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 7.3 percent last week.
* Not even a surge in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in December stemmed the bleeding, as investors went on the defensive over increasing worries about Beijing's ability to manage the world's second-biggest economy.
* "The Chinese situation sets the agenda right now in combination with oil prices," said Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation at SEB investment management.
* Crude oil fell for the sixth session in a row on Monday, hovering near 12-year lows, with China's slowing growth dashing hopes of a rise in demand this year.
* U.S. corporate results will likely add to the pessimism, with wide expectations of an earnings recession - two quarters of falling profits - led by energy and materials companies.
** Alcoa is scheduled to report fourth quarter results after the close.
* Overall, fourth-quarter corporate earnings are expected to decline 4.2 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Shares of Under Armour fell after 4.3 percent to $71.80 after Morgan Stanley cut its rating and price target on the stock.
* Apple was up 0.9 percent at $97.85. The company's music streaming service hit the 10 million-subscriber mark in six months, the Financial Times reported. The stock fell nearly 8 percent last week.
* Qiagen's U.S.-listed shares sank 12.1 percent to $22.47 after the German genetic testing specialist warned on its 2015 profit.
Futures snapshot at 6:41 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 67 points, or 0.41 percent, with 70,194 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.52 percent, with 354,749 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17.75 points, or 0.42 percent, on volume of 71,073 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
