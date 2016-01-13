US STOCKS-Futures rise on China trade data surprise

* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 30.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 13 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday after positive trade data out of China boost investor
sentiment and helped crude oil stage a modest recovery.
* China exports fell just 1.4 percent in December, much less
than the expected 8 percent drop, allaying some concerns about
the health of the world's second biggest economy.
* Global stocks rose. Crude prices were up for the first
time in eight days, also helped by a surprise decline in U.S.
inventories.
* Oil fell briefly below the widely watched $30-per-barrel
level on Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as a late afternoon
reversal in energy and biotechs helped the Nasdaq snap an
eight-day losing streak.
* Shares of Ford were down 2.9 percent at $12.48
premarket after the automaker's profit forecast missed
estimates.
* Yum Brands was up 2.1 percent at $71 after it said
China same-store sales grew 1 percent in December.
* Metlife was up 5 percent at $44.10 after the
largest U.S. life insurer said it plans to separate a large part
of its retail business.
* Microsoft was up 1.5 percent at $53.55 after
Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight," citing
confidence in the software maker's cloud business.
* Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren, a voting
member of the FOMC, is slated to speak at 7:45 a.m. ET (1245
GMT) on the economy's outlook.
* The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to release its
budget report for December at 2 p.m.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 88 points, or 0.54 percent,
with 55,289 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.6
percent, with 240,419 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.71
percent, on volume of 42,902 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)