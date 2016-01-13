US STOCKS-Futures rise on China trade data surprise

* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 30.75 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Jan 13 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday after positive trade data out of China boost investor sentiment and helped crude oil stage a modest recovery.

* China exports fell just 1.4 percent in December, much less than the expected 8 percent drop, allaying some concerns about the health of the world's second biggest economy.

* Global stocks rose. Crude prices were up for the first time in eight days, also helped by a surprise decline in U.S. inventories.

* Oil fell briefly below the widely watched $30-per-barrel level on Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as a late afternoon reversal in energy and biotechs helped the Nasdaq snap an eight-day losing streak.

* Shares of Ford were down 2.9 percent at $12.48 premarket after the automaker's profit forecast missed estimates.

* Yum Brands was up 2.1 percent at $71 after it said China same-store sales grew 1 percent in December.

* Metlife was up 5 percent at $44.10 after the largest U.S. life insurer said it plans to separate a large part of its retail business.

* Microsoft was up 1.5 percent at $53.55 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight," citing confidence in the software maker's cloud business.

* Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren, a voting member of the FOMC, is slated to speak at 7:45 a.m. ET (1245 GMT) on the economy's outlook.

* The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to release its budget report for December at 2 p.m.

Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were up 88 points, or 0.54 percent, with 55,289 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.6 percent, with 240,419 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 30.75 points, or 0.71 percent, on volume of 42,902 contracts.