US STOCKS-Indexes set to open up as China trade data soothes nerves

* China trade data better than expected
* Crude oil snaps 7-day losing streak
* Microsoft rises on Morgan Stanley upgrade
* GM gains, Ford drops on contrasting forecasts
* Futures up: Dow 126 pts, S&P 16.5 pts, Nasdaq 37.25 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 13 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Wednesday, in tandem with a recovery in crude oil prices as
positive Chinese trade data allayed fears about the health of
the world's second-biggest economy.
China exports fell just 1.4 percent in December, much less
than the expected 8 percent drop. A 4-percent fall in imports
was also much smaller than many had feared.
Crude prices were up for the first time in eight days, also
helped by a surprise decline in U.S. inventories. Oil briefly
fell below the widely watched $30-per-barrel level on Tuesday.
"The risk markets, near term, are still going to be paying
closest attention to the price of oil," said Mark Heppenstall,
chief investment office of Penn Mutual Asset Management in
Horsham, Pennsylvania.
At 8:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 126
points, or 0.77 percent, with 60,650 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.5 points, or 0.86 percent,
with 298,400 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
37.25 points, or 0.86 percent, on volume of 49,330 contracts.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday as a late afternoon
reversal in energy and biotechs helped the Nasdaq snap an
eight-day losing streak.
Shares of energy companies were among the gainers premarket.
Exxon and Chevron both rose about 1 percent.
Among other Dow components, Microsoft gained 2.3
percent to $54 on a Morgan Stanley upgrade, while American
Express dropped 1.2 percent to $63.60 after Goldman
Sachs downgraded the stock to "neutral".
General Motors jumped 4 percent to $31.52 after
raising its 2016 profit outlook and dividend.
However, Ford's profit forecast missed estimates,
sending its stock down 1.2 percent to $12.70.
Yum Brands rose 2 percent to $71 after it said China
same-store sales grew 1 percent in December.
The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to release its
budget report for December at 2 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)