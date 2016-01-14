US STOCKS-Futures little changed; JPMorgan up after results

* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 0.50 pts, Nasdaq 7.50 pts
By Ankur Banerjee
Jan 14 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday, after a sharp fall the day before, as
JPMorgan kicked off earnings for big banks with
better-than-expected results.
* Global shares fell as Brent crude hovered near 12-year
lows on the looming prospect of higher supplies from Iran.
* U.S. stocks sank on Wednesday, pushing the S&P 500 to
close below 1,900 for the first time since September, on worries
about weak energy prices, corporate earnings and the global
economy.
* JPMorgan shares were up 1.6 percent premarket at
$58.25 after the bank's fourth-quarter profit topped estimates
as it kept a tight lid on expenses.
* Citigroup and Wells Fargo are slated to
report earnings on Friday. Both stocks rose less than 1 percent.
* Intel is scheduled to report fourth-quarter
results after close on Thursday.
* Profit at S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 4.7
percent in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Data on Thursday is expected to show that weekly
unemployment benefits fell to 275,000 from 277,000, the second
straight week of declines. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330
GMT).
* GoPro Inc slumped 25 percent to $10.71 after the
action camera maker estimated weak holiday-quarter revenue and
said it would cut 7 percent of its workforce.
* Nvidia was down 3.8 percent at $28.15 after
Barclays downgraded the stock to "underweight".
* Starbucks was down 1.8 percent to $56.78. The
world's largest coffee chain said it would close all its stores
in Jakarta after attacks in the Indonesian capital.
Futures snapshot at 7:04 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 8 points, or 0.05 percent,
with 68,593 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.03
percent, with 342,508 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 7.5 points, or 0.18
percent, on volume of 55,595 contracts.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)