US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St plunges; Nasdaq at lowest since August

BRIEF-AMEDICA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING
* AMEDICA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING TO RAISE $4.5 MILLION
Jan 15 A plunge in oil prices sent U.S. stocks sharply lower at the open on Friday, with the Nasdaq falling over 3 percent to its lowest since Aug. 24 and S&P 500 less than 30 points away from its August lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 159.22 points, or 0.97 percent, to 16,219.83.
The S&P 500 lost 24.49 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,897.35 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 146.07 points, or 3.17 percent, to 4,468.94. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* AMEDICA ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING TO RAISE $4.5 MILLION
By Yeganeh Torbati, Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Babak Dehghanpisheh
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)