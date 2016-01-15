US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P breaches August lows

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as countdown to Trump's swearing-in begins
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 15 U.S. stocks plunged as oil prices continued their slide, with the S&P 500 falling below 1867.01 - a level it touched on August 24.
At 12:20 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 454.38 points, or 2.77 percent, at 15,924.67, the S&P 500 was down 54.22 points, or 2.82 percent, at 1,867.62 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 168.10 points, or 3.64 percent, at 4,446.91. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DETROIT, Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said 2017 looked like a better year for the railroad's business following two tough years of slumping coal freight volumes, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.
TEL AVIV, Jan 19 Network security firm Check Point Software Technologies forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue in 2017 after posting quarterly results that beat expectations on strong growth in demand for its security products.