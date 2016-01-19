US STOCKS-Fall in U.S. crude cuts short Wall St rally

* China's GDP raises hopes of more stimulus
* U.S. crude down, Brent up
* UnitedHealth jumps on strong results
* Macy's up after David Einhorn reports stake
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 19 Wall Street shed some of its early gains
on Tuesday as U.S. crude prices fell, cutting short a rally
inspired by raised hopes for more stimulus measures in China and
earnings reports in the United States.
China's growth in 2015 was the slowest in 25 years, in line
with expectations, as rattled investors continue to worry about
Beijing's ability to manage the economy.
The slowdown in China has resulted in a rout in commodity
prices, with oil sliding below 12-year lows.
Oil prices diverged on Tuesday - Brent was up, while U.S.
crude was down, pulling down energy and materials stocks.
The market is being led by a combination of earnings reports
and technical factors, said Jeff Powell, managing partner of
Polaris Greystone Financial Group in California.
"From a technical perspective, we are at a level which if we
don't hold, we're in big trouble and even decent earnings are
probably going to be overlooked," Powell said.
The S&P 500 has fallen about 12 percent from its high in
May, pushing it into what is generally considered "correction
territory." On Friday, it sank to its lowest since October 2014.
At 12:38 p.m. ET (1738 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 73.79 points, or 0.46 percent, at
16,061.87, the S&P 500 was up 7.1 points, or 0.38
percent, at 1,887.43 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 7.16 points, or 0.16 percent, at 4,495.58.
Bank of America reversed course to trade down 2.8
percent at $14.05 despite beating fourth-quarter profit
expectations, after it expressed concerns about weak oil prices.
Morgan Stanley barely held on to its gains, up 0.8
percent at $26.19, after reporting better-than-expected profit.
UnitedHealth was up 2.9 percent at $112.47, giving
the biggest boost to the Dow, after the health insurer reported
a 30 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
Macy's was up 4 percent at $39.35 after David
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital reported a stake in the department
store operator.
Tiffany was down 4.1 percent at $64.89 after the
upscale jeweler said holiday season sales fell 6 percent.
IBM and Netflix are scheduled to report
results after the close.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,711 to 1,303. On the Nasdaq, 1,612 issues fell and 1,153 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and 37 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded four new highs and 206 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)