US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by energy, materials stocks

By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 25 Wall Street looked set to snap a two-day
rally in muted trade on Monday as retreating oil prices pulled
down materials and energy stocks.
Crude prices resumed their slide after a strong two-day run
last week, falling more than 4 percent on news that Iraq flooded
a heavily oversupplied oil market with record output.
Wall Street is coming off its first week of gains in the
year, with the three major indexes rising 2 percent on Friday.
Investors, already rattled by the volatile start to the year
and a steep fall in oil prices, are awaiting U.S. GDP data on
Friday for a reading on the health of the economy and the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Jan. 26-27.
"As much as we'd like things to change and we have a new
calendar, the same themes are playing out today and this week,"
said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private
Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in New York.
"Clearly, the fervor around selling had largely hit a peak.
Last week, I don't think there was a sense that it was all
clear, or a resounding sense of confidence that perhaps the lows
have been put in," Wiegand said.
Corporate results are not likely to improve sentiment
either, with quarterly profits at S&P 500 companies expected to
fall 4.5 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Excluding
energy companies, earnings are estimated to grow by 1.6 percent.
At 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 63.07 points, or 0.39 percent, at
16,030.44, the S&P 500 was down 11.18 points, or 0.59
percent, at 1,895.72 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 21.31 points, or 0.46 percent, at 4,569.87.
Eight of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
2.24 percent fall in the energy sector.
Exxon and Chevron were off about 1.5
percent, while Conocophillips was down 6.1 percent at
$35.36 after Barclays said the oil and natural gas producer
should cut its dividend by 75 percent.
Monsanto's 3.7 percent slide weighed the most on the
materials sector, along with packaging company
Westrock and International Paper.
Shares of Caterpillar were down 3.9 percent at
$58.64 after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to
"sell".
McDonald's was up 1.2 percent at $119.86 after the
Dow component reported better-than-expected same-store sales.
Tyco International jumped 10.1 percent to $33.67
after Johnson Controls said it would merge with the
Irish fire protection and security systems maker. Johnson
Controls was down 1.4 percent at $35.11.
Twitter was down 3.8 percent at $17.15 after Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey said four senior executives would leave
the social media company.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,316 to 674. On the Nasdaq, 1,792 issues fell and 927 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed three new 52-week highs and 15 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded eight new highs and 62 new lows.
