US STOCKS-Futures little changed as Fed stays on course

* Futures: Dow down 12 pts, S&P up 2.5 pts, Nasdaq up 23.5
pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 28 U.S. stock index futures were largely
unchanged on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave
little indication of slowing the pace of interest rate hikes
despite the turbulence in global markets.
* The Fed kept rates unchanged and said it was "closely
monitoring" global economic and financial developments.
* Benchmark Brent crude was up nearly 1 percent, after
Russian officials decided to talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC
countries about cutting production to help prices.
* U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday, with the
S&P 500 falling more than 1 percent, after the Fed's statement
failed to impress some investors.
* Investors and the central bank will now look to economic
data for clarity on the health of the U.S. economy.
* Separate reports on Thursday are expected to show durable
goods orders fell 0.6 percent in December, while jobless claims
likely fell to 282,000 last week. Both reports are due at 8:30
a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* Dow component Visa is slated to report before the
bell, and tech heavyweights Microsoft and Amazon
are among those expected to report results after the
close.
* Ford's shares were up 2.5 percent at $12.15 after
the company's results.
* Facebook surged 11.7 percent to $105.50 after the
world's biggest online social network reported a 52 percent jump
in revenue.
* EBay sank 11.9 percent to $23.28 premarket after
the company forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and
profit, while PayPal, which was spun-off from eBay, was
up 5.3 percent at $33.25 after its revenue beat estimates.
* Juniper Networks was down 8.3 percent at $23.18
and Qualcomm was off 3.7 percent at $45.75 after both
issued grim forecasts, prompting a slew of rating downgrades.
Futures snapshot at 7:16 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.08 percent,
with 58,833 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.5 points, or 0.13
percent, with 296,833 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23.5 points, or 0.57
percent, on volume of 60,578 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)