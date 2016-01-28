US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil rebounds

* Facebook, Under Armour, Caterpillar up after strong
results
* EBay, Juniper Networks sink after weak results
* Weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
* Dec. durable goods orders decline, widely missing
estimates
* Futures up: Dow 0.05 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 23.75 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 28 U.S. stocks were set to open higher on
Thursday, tracking a rise in crude oil prices, a day after the
U.S. Federal Reserve gave little indication of slowing the pace
of future rate hikes.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged and said it was
"closely monitoring" global economic and financial developments,
while keeping an optimistic view of the U.S. economy.
Benchmark Brent crude was up more than 2 percent, after
Russian officials decided to talk to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC
countries about cutting production to help prices.
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday, with the S&P
500 falling more than 1 percent, after the Fed's statement
failed to impress some investors.
"The Fed meeting caused some kind of a knee-jerk reaction
and the markets need a bit of time to digest what happened
yesterday," said Khaldoon Ibrahim, chief executive of
MarketsCompass.com, a trading advisory website.
The central bank and investors will now keep a keen eye on
economic data and assess corporate earnings reports to gauge the
impact from the global turmoil.
"Earnings have been generally good, but the outlook for the
second quarter is not good, and that is what is spooking
people," said Phil Davis, chief executive of Philstockworld.com.
Data on Thursday showed durable goods orders fell 5.1
percent in December, widely missing expectations of a 0.6
percent decline, while jobless claims fell more than expected to
278,000 last week.
At 8:36 a.m. ET (1336 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 8
points, or 0.05 percent, with 68,461 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.15 percent,
with 358,880 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
23.75 points, or 0.58 percent, on volume of 73,242 contracts.
Caterpillar was up 3.9 percent at $60.60, while
Under Armour soared 13.7 percent to $78 after both
companies reported better-than-expected profit.
Facebook surged 14 percent to $107.65 after the
world's biggest social network reported a 52 percent jump in
revenue.
EBay sank 12.4 percent to $23.14 premarket after it
forecast weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.
PayPal, which was spun-off from eBay last year, was
up 6.7 percent at $33.70 after its revenue beat estimates.
Juniper Networks was down 9.6 percent at $24 and
Qualcomm was off 2.8 percent at $46.20 after both
companies issued grim forecasts, prompting a slew of rating
downgrades.
Tech heavyweights Microsoft and Amazon are
among companies due to report results after the close.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)