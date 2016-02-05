US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of U.S. jobs report

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
By Tanya Agrawal
Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors awaited the January employment report that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
* U.S. employment gains likely slowed in January to 190,000 jobs from 292,000 jobs in December as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* U.S. equities have been tracking oil prices since the start of the year.
* Oil prices, which were up about 1 percent, have been extremely volatile this year, and this week in particular, as a slump in the dollar and potential talks on output cuts clashed with reports of record inventories.
* Stocks have had a rough start to 2016, hurt by tepid U.S. growth, falling oil prices and concern that the world faces a China-led slowdown. Investors are also worried about the pace of rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.
* However, after a weak sentiment report on Wednesday and dovish comments from Fed officials, traders are pricing in no hikes this year, down from a call for four increases.
* That reflects growing concern the world is heading back into recession and a weak jobs report will only add to those concerns.
* Adding to the list of concerns, fourth-quarter S&P 500 earnings are expected to have fallen 4.2 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* LinkedIn slumped 30.3 percent to $133.99 in premarket trading, a day after the company's forecast missed estimates.
* Symantec was up 9.5 percent at $21 after the anti virus software maker said Silver Lake Partners had invested $500 million in the company.
* Tableau Software was down 38.9 percent at $49.90 after the company's key growth barometer missed estimates.
Futures snapshot at 7:09 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.12 percent, with 29,336 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.07 percent, with 147,816 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.12 percent, on volume of 23,633 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Don Sebastian)
