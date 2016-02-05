US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after jobs report

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Friday after data showed employment gains slowed more than expected in January as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 151,000 jobs last month, below the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.
Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.12 percent, with 38,393 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.21 percent, with 227,201 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.21 percent, on volume of 33,932 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.