CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St down over 2 pct as tech rout deepens, oil drops

(Corrects paragraph 6 to say Chesapeake had tapped existing
adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore restructuring options, not
that Kirkland & Ellis had been hired)
* Microsoft, Facebook, Amazon, Google lower
* U.S. crude falls below $30 per barrel
* Chesapeake hit by report it hired restructuring lawyers
* Cognizant fall after weak forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 2.08 pct, S&P 2.13 pct, Nasdaq 2.58 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 8 Wall Street was deep in the red on Monday,
as technology stocks extended a selloff from Friday and U.S.
crude oil slipped below $30 per barrel, sending investors
scurrying for cover to safe-haven assets.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 2 percent to its
lowest since October 2014, weighed down by Microsoft
and Facebook, while the Dow Jones industrial average shed
more than 300 points.
"Equities are in a 'go-nowhere-fast' mode, with a downward
bias in the near term," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
"We need oil to stabilize to provide some confidence for
investors, partly because to a degree, investors' stress is
high, earnings visibility is low, and market internals continue
to weaken," he said.
U.S. crude oil prices fell 2.6 percent after a meeting
between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela failed to reassure investors
of measures to bolster prices.
Chesapeake Energy was the latest casualty of lower
energy prices, tumbling 35 percent to $2 after sources told
Reuters that the beleagured natural gas company had tapped
existing adviser Kirkland & Ellis to explore restructuring
options.
Demand for crude is considered a barometer for global
economic health, and markets across the world have tracked the
rise and fall in the price of the commodity this year.
At 10:28 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 337.01 points, or 2.08 percent, at 15,867.96.
The S&P 500 was down 39.97 points, or 2.13 percent,
at 1,840.08.
The Nasdaq Composite index was down 112.53 points,
or 2.58 percent, at 4,250.61.
Gold prices rose to their highest since June and the
yield on 30-year U.S. treasuries hit their lowest since April.
All 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with the 2.8 percent
fall in energy stocks leading the decliners.
Microsoft's 3.1 percent decline to $48.61 also
dragged down the S&P 500. Facebook and Amazon
were off about 3 percent, while Alphabet dropped 1.6
percent.
Dismal sales outlooks from marquee technology names Tableau
Software had sent shares in the enterprise sector crashing on
Friday on fears that IT managers were curbing spending.
IT services provider Cognizant on Monday added to those
worries. Cognizant dropped 6 percent to $55 after it
forecast its slowest revenue growth in 14 years.
Tableau, which almost halved in value on Friday,
was down 4.8 percent at $39.35.
Twitter shed 5.4 percent to hit a new record low of
$14.87 after reports over the weekend that the company was
planning to change how it display tweets.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,656 to 301. On the Nasdaq, 2,195 issues fell and 347 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 5 new 52-week highs and 67 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 2 new highs and 331 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)