US STOCKS-Futures lower as investors shy away from risk

* Futures down: Dow 68 pts, S&P 8 pts, Nasdaq 18 pts
By Aastha Agnihotri
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday, as cautious investors doubled down on safer assets amid
increasing concerns of a sustained slowdown in global economic
growth.
* Gold prices steadied near seven-month highs, while
yields on Japan's 10-year government bond slipped into negative
territory for the first time ever on Tuesday.
* Global markets were lower, led by a fall in European bank
stocks. Chinese markets are closed through the week for the
Lunar New Year.
* "There is a high probability of a further correction in
equity prices, led by banking and energy stocks," said Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, adding
that looming defaults in the energy sector would hurt banks.
* Wall Street fell on Monday, after a late rally in energy
stocks failed to stem the selloff in the financial sector.
* "Investors should be concerned that the behavior was
similar to January's when macro trends dominated and late day
short squeezes prevented the type of liquidation selling
necessary for a sustainable low," said Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
* U.S. stock indexes have failed to sustain several attempts
at rallies this year.
* Crude oil prices, which have been a strong influence on
stocks this year, were up on Tuesday.
* Key to market sentiment will be U.S. Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress on
Wednesday and Thursday.
* Expectations are rife that the Fed, which raised interest
rates in December, will slow the pace of further hikes or
suspend the program to normalize rates until further signs of
global economic stability.
* Meanwhile, investors will parse corporate earnings reports
for signs of impact from a stronger dollar and tepid global
demand. Profits at S&P 500 companies on average are seen to fall
4.1 percent in the fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
* Dow component Coca-Cola was off 0.68 percent at
$42.36 permarket after reporting a fall in quarterly sales.
* Regeneron Pharma fell 4.5 percent to $373 after
it forecast slowing sales growth for its blockbuster eye drug.
* President Barack Obama is scheduled to present his final
budget as U.S. leader later in the day. Disney is slated
to report results after the bell.
Futures snapshot at 6:57 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 68 points, or 0.43 percent,
with 52,754 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.43
percent, with 295,150 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.45
percent, on volume of 51,313 contracts.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)