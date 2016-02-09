US STOCKS-Wall St turn positive after weak start as tech rebounds

* Oil prices reverse course to trade lower
* Viacom lower after revenue misses estimates
* Regeneron Pharma hit by weak sales forecast
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.68 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 9 Wall Street eked out small gains in early
trading on Tuesday, easing off a lower opening, as a drop in
energy and financial stocks was offset by a rebound in the
technology sector.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.9
percent rise in the technology sector.
Facebook and Alphabet were both up about 2
percent. Microsoft was up 1.2 percent. The stocks, all
of which fell heavily in the past two days, were giving the
biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.
U.S. stocks have taken a beating for the better part of this
year on increasing concerns of a sustained slowdown in global
economic growth and falling oil prices.
Global markets were also lower on Tuesday, again led by a
fall in European bank stocks.
"The general thematic continues to be the European banking
situation that has unhinged the risk market and slowly crept
into the credit markets," said Chad Morganlander, portfolio
manager at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
At 10:06 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 16.75 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,010.3.
The S&P 500 was up 2.71 points, or 0.15 percent, at
1,856.15 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 28.98
points, or 0.68 percent, at 4,312.73.
The energy sector was the biggest decliner among the
10 S&P sectors as crude oil prices gave up early gains.
The financial sector has taken the biggest beating
this year, falling 15 percent as recession fears compounded
concern about their exposure to the energy sector and
expectations that global interest rates are unlikely to rise
quickly.
Viacom tumbled 11 percent to $37.16 after its
revenue missed estimates.
Regeneron Pharma fell 7.3 percent to $363.89 after
it forecast slowing sales growth for its blockbuster eye drug.
Disney and Tesla were off 3 percent ahead
of their results due after the bell.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)