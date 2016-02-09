US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech rebound offsets energy, financials

* Oil prices reverse course to trade lower
* Viacom, Fox drop as revenue misses estimates
* Facebook, Alphabet up after 2-day drop
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.22 pct
(Adds details, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 9 Wall Street bounced between gains and
losses in choppy trading on Tuesday, as a decline in energy and
financial sectors offset gains in materials and technology
stocks.
Four of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy
down 1.7 percent and financials off 0.43
percent.
The financial sector has taken the biggest beating this
year, falling 15 percent, as recession fears compounded concern
about their exposure to the energy sector and expectations that
global interest rates are unlikely to rise quickly.
"We're starting to feel some of the knock on effects from
energy and distress in those markets," said Steven Baffico,
chief executive officer at Four Wood Capital Partners in New
York.
"Over the last couple of days, that's spread into the
financial system. It's difficult to find a lot of momentum to
the upside for any sustained period of time," he said.
U.S. stocks have struggled for the better part of this year,
and fell sharply in the previous two sessions, on increasing
worries of a sustained slowdown in global economic growth and
falling oil prices.
Brent crude oil prices were down 2 percent, giving up
earlier gains.
At 11:29 a.m. ET (1629 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 6.37 points, or 0.04 percent, at
16,033.42.
The S&P 500 was up 2.49 points, or 0.13 percent, at
1,855.93. The index is down 13.18 percent from its record high
in May through Monday's close.
The Nasdaq Composite index was up 9.60 points, or
0.22 percent, at 4,293.35. The index has slid 18.12 percent from
its record in July through Monday's close.
The technology sector was up 0.36 percent.
Facebook and Alphabet were up about 1.5
percent. Microsoft was up 0.6 percent.
The stocks, which led the rout in technology stocks in the
past two days, were propping up the S&P and the Nasdaq.
Viacom tumbled 12.5 percent and Twenty-First
Century Fox dropped 2.3 percent after the two media
companies posted lower-than-expected revenue.
Other media stocks also fell. Disney, scheduled to
report after the close, was off nearly 1 percent. Investors are
keen to know ESPN subscriber trends.
Regeneron Pharma dipped 4.6 percent to $372.58 on a
disappointing profit and a forecast of slowing sales growth for
its blockbuster eye drug.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,282 to 640. On the Nasdaq, 1,741 issues fell and 835 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed two new 52-week highs and 72 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded three new highs and 303 lows.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)