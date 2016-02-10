US STOCKS-Futures rise as oil recovers; Yellen testimony awaited

* Futures up: Dow 130 pts, S&P 19.5 pts, Nasdaq 55.75 pts
By Aastha Agnihotri
Feb 10 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday, with oil prices staging a modest recovery, ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's appearance before
Congress.
* Yellen, whose testimony on monetary policy starts at 10:00
a.m. ET (1500 GMT), is expected to defend the central bank's
rate hike in December and likely insist further hikes this year
remain on track, albeit at a slower pace.
* Fears of a global and U.S. economic slowdown, along with
oil's precipitous slide, have already dampened the market's
expectations for a hike in coming months.
* Investors will tune into Yellen's remarks for clues on the
Fed's outlook on the economy as interest rates turn negative
around the world amid the turmoil in markets.
* Diverging central bank policies have played havoc with
financial stocks, especially in the past few days. A rebound in
European banks on Wednesday, helped prop up global stocks.
* Oil prices, which have often dictated the market's moves
this year, were up about 2 percent on rekindled hopes a
production cut by major producers.
* Wall Street closed lower for the third session in a row on
Tuesday, after a sharp fall in crude battered the energy sector.
* U.S. corporate reports are not offering much relief, with
a few marquee names giving grim forecasts. Investors have been
quick to punish the stocks of any company giving negative news.
* Shares of Walt Disney were down 2.8 percent at
$89.70 premarket after a fall in profit at its ESPN sports
network overshadowed the success of "Star Wars".
* Fitbit was up 5.9 percent at $15.15 after
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff reported a stake in the maker of
wearable fitness devices. The company's share lockup period
expires Wednesday.
* Tesla, Cisco and Twitter are
scheduled to report after the close.
Futures snapshot at 7:06 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 130 points, or 0.81 percent,
with 48,580 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.5 points, or 1.06
percent, with 289,033 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.75 points, or 1.41
percent, on volume of 46,375 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Aastha Agnihotri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)