US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles at open on global growth worries

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Wall Street sank at the open on Thursday as doubts regarding the health of the global economy saw investors fleeing to safe haven assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 139.16 points, or 0.87 percent, at 15,775.58
The S&P 500 was down 15.76 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,836.1 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 63.35 points, or 1.48 percent, at 4,220.24. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
