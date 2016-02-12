US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as oil gains, banks rebound

* Brent crude prices up nearly 5 pct
* JPMorgan up after CEO buys shares
* Futures up: Dow 170 pts, S&P 22.75 pts, Nasdaq 47 pts
By Aastha Agnihotri
Feb 12 Wall Street was set to open higher on
Friday in tandem with higher oil prices and a rebound in
beaten-down bank stocks, after a punishing, widespread rout this
week due to concerns about the health of the global economy.
Financial stocks, led by banks, have sold off this week on
mounting concerns about the impact of negative interest rates
and a wave of defaults from the battered energy sector, amid
strong indications of slowing global growth.
The S&P 500 financial sectors is down 17.7 percent this
year, with a 6.1 percent decline in the past four days alone.
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were leading the
premarket gainers on the Dow, while the top five top percentage
gainers on the S&P 500 were oil companies, led by Chesapeake's
6.7 percent increase.
Prices of Brent crude, which has been in a tailspin for more
than a year, were up nearly 5 percent on Friday after the United
Arab Emirates' energy minister said OPEC was willing to talk
about cutting production.
"Oil continues to be the main driver of the markets. It's
the fear factor of oil continuing to move lower and its impact
on oil debt around the world," said Peter Cardillo, chief market
economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
"The market will probably be led by short covering,"
Cardillo added.
At 8:33 a.m. ET (1333 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 170
points, or 1.09 percent, with 57,252 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.75 points, or 1.25
percent, with 388,416 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were up 47 points, or 1.19 percent, on volume of 49,629
contracts.
A steep selloff in stock has seen the S&P 500 close down
10.5 percent this year through Thursday. The Dow is down 10.1
percent and the Nasdaq a much steeper 14.8 percent.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen told Congress this
week that she was studying ways to "be prepared" should the rout
in world stock markets, the stress in the financial sector, and
slowing economic growth translating into a recession or another
financial crisis.
Shares of JPMorgan were up 4.5 percent at $55.45
premarket on Friday after the bank's chief executive, Jamie
Dimon, bought more than $25 million of the company's stock,
taking his ownership to 7.79 percent.
Activision Blizzard sank 5.9 percent to $28.73
after the videogame maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue and profit.
Square jumped 16 percent to $10 after Visa
disclosed a 9.99 percent in the mobile payment firm.
