US STOCKS-Futures rise as oil gains hold steady

* Futures up: Dow 96 pts, S&P 12.75 pts, Nasdaq 29 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 17 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Wednesday, setting the stage for a third straight day of gains,
as oil prices rose and investors snatched up beaten-down shares.
* Wall Street closed with solid gains on Tuesday, with the
benchmark S&P 500 rallying to its best two-day gain since
late August.
* Still, the S&P 500 has fallen 7.3 percent this year due to
slumping oil prices, fears of a China-led slowdown in global
growth and uncertainty over central bank policies.
* Investors will watch oil as a barometer of broader market
sentiment on Wednesday, in particular how a proposal from top
exporters Russia and Saudi Arabia to freeze output is greeted by
Iran, which is determined to raise production. Brent crude oil
prices was up 2.7 percent.
* Investors will parse the minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's January meeting - due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) - for an
insight into the central bank's view on the effects of the
global market turmoil on the U.S. economy and monetary policy.
* Fed Chair Janet Yellen has maintained that the central
bank is still likely to raise rates this year. However, traders
have all but given up on further rate hikes this year, with Fed
funds futures suggesting an increase in February 2017.
* Shares of Kinder Morgan rose 8.5 percent to $16.95
premarket after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the
pipeline operator.
* Fossil jumped 14 percent to $39.30 after the
watchmaker's quarterly results beat estimates.
* Priceline increased 7.6 percent to $1,195 after
the travel websites operator's quarterly profit beat
expectations.
* Economic data due on Wednesday includes a report on
January housing starts that is likely to show an increase to a
1.17 million-unit rate. The data is due at 8:30 a.m.
* A report on industrial production in January is expected
to show output rose 0.4 percent, the first increase in four
months. The data is scheduled for release at 9:15 a.m.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a FOMC voting
member, is slated to speak on the economy and monetary policy.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 96 points, or 0.6 percent,
with 40,144 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.75 points, or 0.68
percent, with 239,520 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.71
percent, on volume of 35,293 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)