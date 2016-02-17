US STOCKS-Wall St up as oil prices boost energy, materials stocks

* Oil prices hold on to gains
* Kinder Morgan up after Berkshire reports stake
* Fossil, Priceline up after results beat estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 0.85 pct, S&P 0.92 pct, Nasdaq 0.96 pct
(Updates to open)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 17 Wall Street was higher on Wednesday, on
track for a third straight day of gains, led by gains in energy
and materials as oil prices held on to their gains.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the 1.6
percent rise in the materials sector.
The benchmark S&P 500 index staged its best two-day
gain since late August over the past two days as investors
snatched up beaten-down shares.
Still, the S&P 500 has fallen 7.3 percent this year due to
slumping oil prices, fears of a China-led slowdown in global
growth and uncertainty about central bank policies.
The price of Brent crude oil, a major international
benchmark, was up about 3 percent, holding onto its gains
despite Iran refusing to be part of a group of top oil producers
to freeze output.
The agreement to stabilize production, along with the
acceptance of accommodative monetary policy in Europe, relative
stability in the Chinese yuan has helped calm frayed nerves
globally, said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"We do not see, for the moment, additional selling pressure
in the coming week as market speculators absorb this much-needed
mood," Morganlander said. He expects the markets to stay in a
tight trading range.
At 9:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 136.86 points, or 0.85 percent, at 16,333.27.
The S&P 500 was up 17.49 points, or 0.92 percent, at
1,913.07 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 42.51
points, or 0.96 percent, at 4,478.47.
Kinder Morgan were up 10.9 percent at $17.32 after
Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the pipeline operator.
Fossil was up 19.5 percent at $41.16 after the
watchmaker's quarterly results beat estimates.
Priceline was 11.4 percent higher at $1,237 after
the travel websites operator's profit beat expectations.
Data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. housing starts
unexpectedly fell in January. A separate report showed producer
prices rose last month and there were signs of an uptick in
underlying producer inflation.
Inflation is being watched closely for signs of whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
Investors will get an insight on the Fed's thinking when the
minutes of the central bank's January meeting are released at 2
p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has maintained that the central bank
is still likely to raise rates in 2016. However, Fed funds
futures suggest traders do not expect any increases this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,416
to 339. On the Nasdaq, 1,805 issues rose and 389 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 12 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)