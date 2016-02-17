US STOCKS-Wall St up as energy, materials gain from oil price rally

* Oil prices up 5 pct, hit session highs
* Kinder Morgan up after Berkshire reports stake
* Fossil, Priceline up after results beat estimates
* Indexes up: Dow 1.34 pct, S&P 1.39 pct, Nasdaq 1.67 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 17 Wall Street was on track for a third
straight day of gains on Wednesday, led by energy and materials
stocks as oil prices rallied.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the
2.41 percent rise in the materials sector.
The benchmark S&P 500 index staged its best two-day
gain since late August over the past two days as investors
snatched up beaten-down shares.
Still, the S&P 500 has fallen 7.3 percent this year due to
slumping oil prices, fears of a China-led slowdown in global
growth and uncertainty about central bank policies.
Crude oil prices were at session-highs, up more than 5
percent, despite Iran refusing to be part of a group of top oil
producers to freeze output.
The agreement to stabilize oil production, along with the
acceptance of accommodative monetary policy in Europe, relative
stability in the Chinese yuan has helped calm frayed nerves
globally, said Chad Morganlander, portfolio manager at Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
"We do not see, for the moment, additional selling pressure
in the coming week as market speculators absorb this much-needed
mood," Morganlander said. He expects the markets to stay in a
tight trading range.
At 10:51 a.m. ET the Dow Jones industrial average was
up 216.92 points, or 1.34 percent, at 16,413.33.
The S&P 500 was up 26.41 points, or 1.39 percent, at
1,921.99 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 74.22
points, or 1.67 percent, at 4,510.17.
Kinder Morgan were up 11.1 percent at $17.36 after
Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the pipeline operator.
Fossil surged 31 percent at $45.09 after the
watchmaker's quarterly results beat estimates.
Priceline was 11.2 percent higher at $1,234.21
after the travel websites operator's profit beat expectations.
Data released on Wednesday showed that U.S. housing starts
unexpectedly fell in January. But, a separate report showed
producer prices rose last month and there were signs of an
uptick in underlying producer inflation.
Inflation is being watched closely for signs of whether the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.
Investors will get an insight on the Fed's thinking when the
minutes of the central bank's January meeting are released at 2
p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has maintained that the central bank
is still likely to raise rates in 2016. However, Fed funds
futures suggest traders do not expect any increases this year.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,613
to 328. On the Nasdaq, 2,023 issues rose and 534 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 29 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Ted Kerr)