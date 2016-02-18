US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, extends three-day rally

BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition says shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
* Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 shareholders approve extension to consummate initial business combination
Feb 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending a three-day rally as oil prices continued to rise.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.12 points, or 0.29 percent, at 16,500.95.
The S&P 500 was up 2.5 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,929.32 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.39 points, or 0.27 percent, at 4,546.45. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT announces management appointments
Jan 19 Shares of CSX Corp soared 20 percent on Thursday after an activist investor's plan to shake up the U.S. rail operator fueled speculation that the company was once again a takeover target.