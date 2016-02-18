US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, extends three-day rally

Feb 18 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending a three-day rally as oil prices continued to rise.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.12 points, or 0.29 percent, at 16,500.95.

The S&P 500 was up 2.5 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,929.32 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.39 points, or 0.27 percent, at 4,546.45. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)