US STOCKS-Wall St dips as oil retreats, Wal-Mart weighs

* Wal-Mart falls after cutting forecast
* IBM up on Morgan Stanley upgrade
* Oil pull back after U.S. stockpiles rise
* Indexes down: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 18 Wall Street was lower on Thursday,
snapping a three-day rally, after a slump in Wal-Mart weighed
on retail stocks and oil prices retreated.
Seven of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 0.7
percent drop in the financial sector, which led the
recent rally.
Crude oil prices, whose performance have often dictated
stock movements, dropped from session highs after a report
showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week.
Wal-Mart slumped 4 percent to $63.46 after the
retailer reported a lower quarterly profit and gave a lackluster
sales outlook. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow.
Limiting the losses was IBM, which rose 5.4 percent
to $132.91 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to
"overweight" saying the transformation to a cloud-focused
business was not priced in.
The three-day rally, led by beaten-down sectors such as
financials, materials and energy, boosted the benchmark S&P 500
5.3 percent. But such has been the rout since the start of the
year that the index is still down nearly 6 percent in 2016.
"I think today, at least up until this point, is somewhat of
a day of pause after a quite strong three-day rally due to
mostly short covering," said Ryan Larson, head of U.S. equity
trading at RBC Global Asset Management in Chicago.
At 12:37 p.m. ET (1737 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 8.18 points, or 0.05 percent, at
16,445.65.
The S&P 500 was down 2.9 points, or 0.15 percent, at
1,923.92 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 18.22
points, or 0.4 percent, at 4,515.84.
Economic data provided some relief. A report showed U.S.
jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 262,000 last week, pointing
to labor market strength that could keep a Federal Reserve rate
hikes on the table this year.
Apple was down 1.1 percent at $97 and was the
biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
Nvidia was up 9.6 percent at $30.32 after the
chipmaker's revenue beat expectations.
Perrigo slid 9.1 percent at $131.91 after the
drugmaker's adjusted profit missed estimates.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,574
to 1,359. On the Nasdaq, 1,435 issues fell and 1,224 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 31 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhiram Nandakumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)