2016年 2月 19日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after rally in oil fades

Feb 19 U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a rally in oil prices fizzled out and data showed that inflation firmed in January, that could allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.15 percent, to 16,388.43, the S&P 500 lost 6.28 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,911.55 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 19.89 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,467.65.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

