US STOCKS-Futures sharply higher as oil extends gains

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
* Futures up: Dow 188 pts, S&P 22.25 pts, Nasdaq 52.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 22 U.S. stock index futures were sharply higher on Monday, in lock-step with oil prices, as investors look for signs of stability after a turbulent start to the year.
* Crude prices were up more than 3 percent after data showed a fall in U.S. rig counts and the International Energy Agency said it expects U.S. shale oil output to fall.
* Global stocks rose on the jump in oil prices and as weak data on private business activity in the euro zone stoked expectations of a further easing of monetary policy by the European Central Bank.
* Investors are also keeping a close eye on the U.S. Federal Reserve for its next move on interest rates.
* While Fed Chair Janet Yellen has indicated the central bank would stick to its rate hike program, policymakers appear at odds and traders have all but given up on a hike this year.
* Wall Street ended flat on Friday, but gains midweek helped the three major indexes post their best week in 2016.
* Crude oil is hovering near $30 a barrel, levels last seen in 2003. Tepid demand for energy is being seen as a sign of weakness in the global economy as growth stalls.
* Investors are also weighing the impact of a potential wave of defaults from energy companies on the financial sector. The S&P financial sector has been the worst performer among the 10 major sectors, falling 12.2 percent this year.
* Shares of Perrigo were down 1.2 percent premarket after Goldman Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "sell".
* Fitbit was up 4.4 percent at $16.29 ahead of its results later in the day.
Futures snapshot at 6:47 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 188 points, or 1.15 percent, with 27,169 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 1.16 percent, with 208,675 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 52.25 points, or 1.26 percent, on volume of 26,264 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.