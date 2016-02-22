US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as oil prices extend gains

Feb 22 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as oil prices jumped 5 percent, pointing to an uptick in investors' risk appetite.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 95.81 points, or 0.58 percent, to 16,487.8, the S&P 500 gained 13.52 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,931.3 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 42.98 points, or 0.95 percent, to 4,547.41. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)