US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil rally fades

* Crude, metal prices fall
* Fitbit sinks on weak forecast
* Western Digital down after China investor pulls out
* Futures down: Dow 12 pts, S&P 3.5 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
(Adds details, comment, updates prices)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 23 Wall Street was set to open slightly
lower on Tuesday as a brief rally in oil and other commodities
lost steam, dashing hopes of a sustained recovery from this
year's brutal selloff.
Stocks have moved in tandem with volatile oil prices,
failing to stage firm rallies, as investors see tepid demand for
energy as a sign of broader global economic weakness.
Crude oil and metal prices resumed their slide on Tuesday,
while gold recovered some ground.
"(The market is) still groping for direction," said Scott
Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"You still see this hypersensitivity to what's going on with
the price of oil and the market's reacting on a day-to-day basis
to that. It really shouldn't, but it gives you a sense of the
nervousness out there," he said.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending last week's
gains after strong labor and inflation data. Still, the S&P 500
is down 4.8 percent this year.
Uncertainty surrounding monetary policy has also curbed
investors' appetite for risk.
While Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the central bank will
analyze data and global financial and economical conditions
before making a decision on interest rates, other policymakers
seem to be at odds.
Investors will watch for comments by Fed Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari later in the
day for clues on the Fed's view on the U.S. economy.
At 8:12 a.m. ET (1312 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 12
points, or 0.07 percent, with 28,999 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 3.5 points, or 0.18
percent, with 223,789 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis
were down 14.75 points, or 0.35 percent, on volume of
32,347 contracts.
Also keenly watched will be economic data, including reports
on U.S. home resales and consumer confidence at 10 a.m. ET (1500
GMT). Existing homes sales are forecast to have declined 2.9
percent in January, while consumer confidence likely fell in
February on account of the stock market rout.
Shares of Home Depot were up 3.1 percent at $126.67
premarket after the home improvement chain reported
better-than-expected quarterly sales.
Fitbit sank 14.4 percent to $14.14 after the
wearable fitness device maker forecast profit below estimates.
Macy's surged 7.2 percent to $44 after its comparable
sales fell less-than-expected in the quarter.
Western Digital slumped 9.3 percent to $41.80 after
a government watchdog derailed an investment in the company by
China's Unisplendour.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)