US STOCKS-Wall St extends losses as oil slides further

* Crude, metal prices fall
* Saudi oil minister says has not "declared war" on rivals
* Indexes down: Dow 0.60 pct, S&P 0.70 pct, Nasdaq 0.83 pct
(Adds details, changes comment)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 23 Wall Street slipped on Tuesday, in tandem
with a renewed slide in oil prices, as yet another rally failed
to take off in what has been a turbulent year so far for
markets.
Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi told global energy
executives on Tuesday that the kingdom had not "declared war" on
rival producers, and welcomed the rise of nimble U.S. shale oil
firms who will help quickly meet growing global demand.
U.S. crude was down more than 3 percent after Al-Naimi
restated Saudi Arabia's rationale for maintaining output in the
face of a global glut.
The S&P financial sector has been the worst
performer among the 10 major sectors this year as banks brace
for a wave of potential defaults by energy companies.
JP Morgan said on Tuesday it would set aside an
additional $500 million to cover losses stemming from the energy
sector. Its shares were down 3.6 percent at $56.49.
"The market is still groping for direction," said Scott
Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
"You still see this hypersensitivity to what's going on with
the price of oil and the market's reacting on a day-to-day basis
to that. It really shouldn't, but it gives you a sense of the
nervousness out there," he said.
At 10:26 a.m. ET (1526 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 99.75 points, or 0.6 percent, at
16,520.91, the S&P 500 was down 13.67 points, or 0.7
percent, at 1,931.83 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 37.90 points, or 0.83 percent, at 4,532.70.
All 10 major S&P sectors were lower. Materials
fell 1.9 percent, while financials fell 1.5 percent. Energy
stocks were down 1.15 percent.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending last week's
gains after strong labor and inflation data. Still, the S&P 500
is down 4.8 percent this year.
Uncertainty surrounding monetary policy has also curbed
investors' appetite for risk.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,887 to 910. On the Nasdaq, 1,541 issues fell and 930 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 24 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)