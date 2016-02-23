US STOCKS-Wall St stumbles as oil resumes slide

* Oil prices fall more than 4 pct
* Saudi oil minister rules out production cut
* Fitbit sinks after weak forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.90 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 23 A fresh bout of selling swept through
Wall Street on Tuesday in the wake of a sharp slide in oil
prices, snapping yet another rally in what has been a turbulent
year for financial markets.
All three major U.S. indexes were down nearly 1 percent as
crude sank more than 4 percent after Saudi Oil Minister Ali
Al-Naimi ruled out any production cuts.
Volatile oil prices have influenced the direction of stocks,
pushing the S&P 500 down more than 5 percent this year.
Rallies have been few and short-lived, with the S&P 500
and the Dow Jones industrial average having risen
for three days in a row only once in the past two months.
The steep fall in oil prices is starting to hurt other
sectors, with banks now bracing for a wave of potential defaults
from energy companies.
JP Morgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, said on
Tuesday it would set aside another $500 million to cover losses
stemming from the energy sector. Its shares were down 3.8
percent at $56.35.
The S&P financial sector has been the worst
performer among the 10 major sectors this year, declining more
than 10 percent.
"The fact that (Al-Naimi) was so clear, and that he repeated
that statement, is what unnerved the markets," said Bernard
Baumohl, chief global economist at the Economic Outlook Group in
Princeton, New Jersey.
At 13:04 p.m. ET (1804 GMT), the Dow Jones was down 150.39
points, or 0.90 percent, at 16,470.27.
The S&P 500 was down 17.76 points, or 0.91 percent,
at 1,927.74 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down
42.78 points, or 0.94 percent, at 4,527.83.
"The market is still groping for direction," said Scott
Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,
Florida.
Shares of Chevron fell 3.4 percent, while Exxon
was off 1.1 percent.
Nine of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by a 2.61
percent fall in the energy sector. Financial stocks
were off 1.76 percent.
Mixed data on Tuesday offered little cheer, with consumer
confidence falling to its lowest since July but U.S. home
resales unexpectedly rising in January.
Fitbit sank 19 percent to $13.39 after the wearable
fitness device maker forecast profit below estimates.
Western Digital dropped 6.3 percent to $43.20 after
a government watchdog derailed an investment in the company by
China's Unisplendour. Western Digital cut its offer
for SanDisk as a consequence. SanDisk was down 2.3
percent.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,928 to 1,031. On the Nasdaq, 1,618 issues fell and 1,059 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed nine new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 20 new highs and 33 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)