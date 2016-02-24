US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials slide; oil prices recover

* Big banks fall; weigh on financial sector
* JP Morgan down after signalling rough first quarter
* Crude prices recoup losses
* Boeing down after Goldman cuts price target
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 24 U.S. stock indexes were lower on
Wednesday, dragged down by financial stocks, as plunging oil
prices, low interest rates and turbulent global markets take a
toll on banks.
The S&P financial sector, already the worst
performing sector this year, fell 1.5 percent and was the
biggest loser among the 10 major sectors on the S&P 500.
Shares of Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were
among the worst hit.
JPMorgan flagged declining investment banking revenue and
raised its provisions for energy loan losses, while Morgan
Stanley said most of its energy loans were to non-investment
grade firms.
However, oil prices recovered in early afternoon trading as
data showed U.S. crude inventories increased in line with
expectations. The recovery lifted indexes from their
session lows.
"For the near term, volatility stays and will hinge on what
happens in the crude market, whether we like it or not, and will
determine the assumption of risk," said Ernie Cecilia, chief
investment officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Devon, Pennsylvania.
At 13:15 p.m. ET (1815 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 113.34 points, or 0.69 percent, at
16,318.44.
The S&P 500 was down 11.95 points, or 0.62 percent,
at 1,909.32 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down
14.67 points, or 0.33 percent, at 4,488.92.
The S&P is down 6 percent for the year up to Tuesday's
close, while the Nasdaq has shed more than 10 percent.
Investors will also analyze comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers for clues on the central bank's view on the
state of the economy ahead of its meeting next month.
While Fed Chair Janet Yellen has hinted that the central
bank is likely to stick to its plan to raise rates gradually
this year, other policymakers have expressed caution about
pressing ahead amid the turbulence in global markets.
Boeing was down 2.6 percent at $113.83 after Goldman
Sachs cut its price target on the stock.
Ford was down 4.2 percent at $11.90 and General Motors
was off 4 percent at $28.20 after Credit Suisse said it
was a "poor time" to own auto stocks.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,941 to 1,014. On the Nasdaq, 1,686 issues fell and 980 rose.
The S&P 500 index showed six new 52-week highs and five new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded nine new highs and 90 lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)