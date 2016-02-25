REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St set to open little changed as oil retreats

(Corrects day to Thursday from Friday in first paragraph)
* Durable goods orders rebound strongly in Jan
* Salesforce up after raising revenue forecast
* HP Inc down after profit forecast misses estimates
* Futures up: Dow 18 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Feb 25 U.S. stocks futures swung in and out of
negative territory on Thursday as oil prices slid but data
showed an uptick in U.S. manufacturing activity.
Orders for durable goods rose 4.9 percent in January,
beating the 2.5 percent estimated, as demand picked up across
the board.
Crude prices, the major stock market driver this year,
swung lower as a global oversupply offset strong U.S. gasoline
demand.
Fears are also increasing about the impact of low oil prices
hitting the financial sector, with banks preparing for a wave of
defaults from oil and gas companies.
"The market is being driven by oil, technicals and on pure
emotion rather than tangible fundamentals," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
"Notwithstanding the recent rally, we're starting to enter a
period that's going to give us greater volatility, choppiness
and erratic behavior."
At 8:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 18
points, or 0.11 percent, with 40,785 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 313,285 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up
1.5 points, or 0.04 percent, on volume of 43,057 contracts.
Global stocks wobbled ahead of the Group of 20 nations
summit in China, which is set to begin on Friday.
Investors are also watching out for the U.S. Federal
Reserve's next move on interest rates. While Fed Chair Janet
Yellen hinted at raising rates in 2016, other policymakers are
calling for a pause on the plan.
The Fed's December rate hike may have spurred the selloff in
equities because it was misinterpreted as a firm commitment to
raise rates steadily through the year, St. Louis Fed President
James Bullard, a voting member of the FOMC, told CNBC on
Thursday.
Jobless data, also released on Thursday, showed claims
increased slightly more-than-expected to 272,000 last week, but
remained below levels consistent with a tightening labor market.
Shares of Salesforce were up 10.2 percent at $68.90
premarket after the company reported higher-than-expected
revenue and raised its full-year forecast.
HP Inc was down 3.9 percent at $10.40 after the
printer and PC maker forecast profit below estimates and said it
would accelerate its restructuring program.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)