US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after manufacturing data

Feb 25 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as data showed an uptick in U.S. manufacturing activity and oil prices steadied.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.73 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,513.72, the S&P 500 3.99 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,933.79 and the Nasdaq Composite index 12.27 points, or 0.27 percent, at 4,554.87. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

