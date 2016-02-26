US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after GDP data

BRIEF-Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to Heijmans, Fluor and Hochtief
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
Feb 26 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after data showed the economy grew at a 1 percent pace in the fourth quarter, higher than the 0.7 percent pace reported last month.
Futures snapshot at 8:30 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 109 points, or 0.65 percent, with 37,729 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 12.25 points, or 0.63 percent, with 328,058 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 33.25 points, or 0.78 percent, on volume of 40,044 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)
* The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief (Zuidplus)
* KeyCorp reports fourth quarter 2016 net income of $213 million, or $.20 per common share; earnings per common share of $.31, excluding $.11 of merger-related charges
* Deal will likely boost competition - regulator (Adds German regulator closing probe, background, comment)