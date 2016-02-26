US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after GDP data

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Wall Street was higher at the open on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy grew 1 percent in the fourth quarter, higher than the 0.7 percent reported last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a growth of 0.4 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,740.37, the S&P 500 gained 6.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,957.99 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 32.48 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,614.69. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.