US STOCKS-Futures lower on concerns over rate hike, slow growth

* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Feb 29 U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as investors worried about the Federal Reserve pressing ahead with its plan to raise interest rates this year.

* Global markets were lower after a two-day meeting of G20 leaders ended with no new plan to spark global growth.

* Brent crude futures edged higher on rising hopes the market has bottomed out.

* Wall Street closed lower on Friday, after a rally earlier in the week lost steam.

* The S&P 500 is poised for three straight months of declines, after a sharp drop in crude prices sparked one of the worst starts to a year for stocks. Up to Friday's close, the index was down 4.7 percent this year.

* Still, the index closed above its 50-day moving average, which some traders say is a sign of improving sentiment.

* Adding to the optimism was upbeat data, including strong consumer spending trends, released last week that suggested the U.S. economy was recovering better than expected.

* Investors and the Fed will now look to Friday's comprehensive U.S. jobs report for further evidence on whether the economy was strong enough to absorb higher interest rates.

* Federal funds futures implied traders see a 38 percent chance of the Fed raising rates in June and a 57 percent chance in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

* New York Fed President William Dudley is slated to speak on policy at a banking conference in China.

* Shares of Valeant were down 5.8 percent at $76.01 premarket after the Canadian drugmaker said its chief executive would return from medical leave, and it delayed the release of its quarterly results.

Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.26 percent, with 36,779 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.23 percent, with 243,200 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 17.25 points, or 0.41 percent, on volume of 35,971 contracts. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)