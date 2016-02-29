US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as oil prices edged higher after Saudi Arabia advocated cooperation among producers and China cut a key reserve requirement ratio.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,644.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,947.91 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 0.96 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,591.43.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.