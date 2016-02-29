版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed as oil edges up

Feb 29 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Monday as oil prices edged higher after Saudi Arabia advocated cooperation among producers and China cut a key reserve requirement ratio.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.73 points, or 0.03 percent, to 16,644.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,947.91 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 0.96 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,591.43.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

