2016年 3月 2日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower at the open as oil prices slide

March 2 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday as oil prices slid after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles touched record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,813.99, the S&P 500 lost 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,973.62 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 8.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,681.11. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

