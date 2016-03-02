US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower at the open as oil prices slide

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday as oil prices slid after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles touched record highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,813.99, the S&P 500 lost 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,973.62 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 8.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,681.11. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.