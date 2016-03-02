US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St lower at the open as oil prices slide

March 2 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Wednesday as oil prices slid after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles touched record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.09 points, or 0.3 percent, to 16,813.99, the S&P 500 lost 4.73 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,973.62 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 8.48 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,681.11. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)