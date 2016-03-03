版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 3日 星期四 22:33 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices ease

March 3 U.S. stocks were slightly lower at the open on Thursday as oil prices eased after ballooning U.S. crude inventories.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.97 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,885.35, the S&P 500 was down 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,984.47 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.94 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,697.49. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐