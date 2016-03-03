US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil prices ease

March 3 U.S. stocks were slightly lower at the open on Thursday as oil prices eased after ballooning U.S. crude inventories.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 13.97 points, or 0.08 percent, at 16,885.35, the S&P 500 was down 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,984.47 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.94 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,697.49. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)