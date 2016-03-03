US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as oil prices slip

* Weekly jobless claims rise, but labor market remains
strong
* ISM non-manufacturing data expected at 10 a.m. ET
* February monthly labor data expected on Friday
* Herbalife falls after database snafu botches growth
numbers
* Indexes down: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
(Updates to open)
By Tanya Agrawal
March 3 Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as
oil prices eased and investors awaited a raft of economic data
to further assess the health of the economy.
Both Brent and U.S. crude fell about 1.2
percent as a surge in U.S. inventories and a lack of new
measures from the world's largest producers to curb supply
dampened sentiment.
While concerns linger over the state of the global economy,
upbeat data from major economies this week and signs of a
rebound in commodity prices have helped ease some of those
worries.
Jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, but the
underlying trend continued to point to a strengthening labor
market.
The data comes ahead of the comprehensive labor report for
February on Friday and is expected to show an addition of
190,000 jobs, after rising 151,000 in January. The unemployment
rate is seen steady at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent.
The ISM non-manufacturing PMI index, expected at 10 a.m. ET
(1500 GMT), is likely to show a slight drop to 53.2 in February
from 53.5 in January, suggesting that the services sector slowed
slightly, although it continues to expand.
"I think we're looking at a mixed to positive session
today," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First
Standard Financial in New York.
"Investors are in a holding pattern before we get some
clarity ahead of the monthly employment numbers and the Fed
meeting later this month."
At 9:47 a.m. ET (1447 GMT) the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 53.21 points, or 0.31 percent, at 16,846.11, the
S&P 500 was down 7.28 points, or 0.37 percent, at
1,979.17 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 15.37 points,
or 0.33 percent, at 4,688.05.
Eight of the 10 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
health index's 0.55 percent fall leading the decliners.
Solid economic data could bolster expectations that the
Federal Reserve remains on track to raise interest rates this
year. Fed funds futures suggested traders are pricing in a 61
percent chance of a rate hike by year-end. The central bank
meets next on March 15-16.
The calmer mood in world markets showed in the CBOE
Volatility index - a measure of investor anxiety - which
closed at its lowest level so far this year on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 index is down
only 2.8 percent, recouping from a fall of over 10 percent
earlier this year.
Shares of Herbalife were down 7.2 percent at $52.31
after the company said it had overstated growth in the number of
new members in some instances due to a database
error.
Kroger was down 6 percent at $38.01 after the largest
U.S. supermarket operator's quarterly sales missed estimates.
Intel was up 1.3 percent at $30.95 after Robert W.
Baird upgraded the stock to "outperform".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,463
to 1,203. On the Nasdaq, 1,184 issues rose and 1,041 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 6 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 5 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)