US STOCKS-Wall St higher in choppy trading after jobs data

* Feb nonfarm payrolls increase 242,000
* HP Enterprise up after strong results
* Indexes up: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 4 U.S. stocks were higher in choppy
trading on Friday as data showing the economy added more jobs
than expected last month was tempered by a drop in wages and
hours worked.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by a 242,000 jobs last month, the
Labor Department said on Friday. However, wages and hours worked
fell, keeping a lid on inflation, a key factor in the Federal
Reserve's decision to raise rates.
The Fed has targeted a 2 percent annual inflation as a
precursor to a sustained rise in interest rates.
"The number was strong enough to worry investors about the
Fed's desire to move again in March, and yet was not so strong
to put on the table a higher-than-a-coin-toss probability that
it occurs in March," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"The number had a little something for everybody, but at the
same left enough confusion in the market to not take anything
away from it."
The Fed meets next on March 15-16. Traders still see the
odds overwhelmingly against a rate hike this month.
While concerns linger over the state of the global economy,
upbeat data from major economies this week and signs of a
rebound in commodity prices have helped ease some of those
worries.
"The report highlights a real divergence of opinions about
where the U.S. economy is going next, and you are seeing that
now in the way that the market doesn't have much direction this
morning," said Tom Wright, director of equities at JMP
Securities.
The S&P 500 has risen 2.3 percent this week, putting the
index on track for its best three-week run of gains since early
November.
At 10:55 a.m. ET (1555 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 47.97 points, or 0.28 percent, at
16,991.87, the S&P 500 was up 5.1 points, or 0.26
percent, at 1,998.5 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
up 6.55 points, or 0.14 percent, at 4,713.97.
Eight of the 10 S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1.07
percent rise in the materials sector.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise were up 14
percent at $15.51 after the company reported
better-than-expected profit and revenue.
Broadcom was up 7.4 percent at $147.38 after the
chipmaker reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,961
to 878. On the Nasdaq, 1,612 issues rose and 953 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 18 new lows.
