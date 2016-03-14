US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower ahead of Fed meet

March 14 U.S. stocks were lower at the open on Monday as investors held off from making big bets ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25.78 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,187.53, the S&P 500 lost 4.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,017.47 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 13.60 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,734.86. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal)