US STOCKS-Futures slip after BOJ comments; Fed in focus

* Futures down: Dow 73 pts, S&P 10.75 pts, Nasdaq 16.25 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 15 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Tuesday as the Bank of Japan's gloomy view about the Japanese
economy troubled investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting.
* The BOJ left unchanged the negative interest rates it
adopted in January, but lowered its assessment of inflation
expectations to say they were "weakening recently," suggesting
it may increase its stimulus program.
* Global markets fell and the yen rose as investors sought
traditional safe havens. Oil prices continued sliding on
mounting fears that a recent rally had run its course as the
global glut showed no signs of abating soon.
* Wall Street closed little changed on Wednesday as
investors waited on the sidelines ahead of the Fed's meeting,
which concludes on Wednesday.
* The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates, but its
comments will be parsed for clues on the path of future hikes.
* With the central bank heavily reliant on data, investors
will also keep a close eye on the economic reports being
released this week for a bearing on the U.S. economy.
* The Commerce Department is expected to report that retail
sales fell 0.2 percent in February, after rising 0.2 percent in
January. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals were down 10.2
percent at $62 premarket after the Canadian drugmaker cut its
revenue forecast for 2016.
* Dover was down 2.4 percent at $62.34 after the
industrial equipment maker said its first-quarter results would
miss its expectations.
Futures snapshot at 7:21 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 73 points, or 0.42 percent,
with 5,712 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 10.75 points, or 0.53
percent, with 174,652 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 16.25 points, or 0.37
percent, on volume of 6,161 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)