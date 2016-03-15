US STOCKS-Wall St dips as focus turns to Fed; energy stocks drag

* Valeant down after cutting revenue forecast
* Feb retail sales fall less than expected
* Indexes down: Dow 0.58 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.53 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 15 Wall Street was lower on Tuesday as a
slide in oil prices dragged down energy stocks and investors
kept to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
meeting.
Global markets fell and the yen rose as investors sought
safe havens after the Bank of Japan's lowered inflation
expectations suggested it may increase its stimulus program.
"We just overcame two very volatile months and investors are
just stepping back a little bit, digesting data and figuring out
where to best be positioned for the next six-nine months," said
Brian Fenske, head of sales trading at ITG in New York.
Data on Tuesday showed retail sales dipped 0.1 percent in
February, less than the 0.2 percent drop estimated, but a sharp
downward revision to January's sales could reignite concerns
about the economy's growth prospects.
The Fed is not expected to raise interest rates at its
two-day meeting, which starts on Tuesday, but its comments will
be parsed for clues on the path of future hikes.
At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 99.81 points, or 0.58 percent, at 17,129.32, the
S&P 500 was down 12.59 points, or 0.62 percent, at
2,007.05 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 25.15 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 4,725.13.
The selloff was broad-based, with all 10 major S&P sectors
lower, led by a more than 1 percent fall in the materials
and energy sectors.
Shares of Chevron were off 1.4 percent at $92.78,
while those of Freeport McMoRan were down 6.7 percent at
$9.30.
Oil prices continued sliding on mounting fears that a recent
rally had run its course as the global glut showed no signs of
abating soon.
Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals were down 24
percent at $54.50 after the Canadian drugmaker cut its revenue
forecast for 2016.
Apple was up 1.9 percent at $104.47 after Morgan
Stanley said iPhone demand for March was tracking ahead of
expectations.
Mead Johnson rose 10.3 percent to $83.18 with
traders attributing gains to a report that sparked deal chatter.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,225 to 478. On the Nasdaq, 1,746 issues fell and 518 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed one new 52-week high and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded one new high and seven lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)