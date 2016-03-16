US STOCKS-Futures hold steady ahead of Fed statement

* Futures up: Dow 2 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 2 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 16 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve
meeting on monetary policy.
* While the central bank is expected to leave interest rates
unchanged, investors will keep a close eye on its commentary for
clues on the path of future hikes.
* Investors have welcomed the easing of the intense
volatility that swept through financial markets in the first two
months of the year, but remain cautious as calmer conditions
could prompt the Fed to resume its policy tightening soon.
* Economists polled by Reuters are looking at two possible
rate hikes in 2016, but financial markets are pricing in only
one hike of 25 basis points.
* Global markets were mixed ahead of the Fed statement,
which is expected at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT). Fed Chair Janet
Yellen is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
* Crude prices rose about 2 percent after OPEC and non-OPEC
producers agreed to meet next month to discuss freezing output,
fueling hopes of strong measures to tackle a global glut.
* U.S. stocks closed lower on a quiet Tuesday, dragged down
by a decline in healthcare and energy shares.
* Data scheduled on Wednesday will also give investors a
reading on the state of the U.S. economy.
* A report by the Labor Department is expected to show that
core consumer price index (CPI) likely rose 0.2 percent in
February. An improvement in core CPI, which excludes energy and
food prices, is likely to bolster the Fed's case for tightening
monetary policy. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* In U.S. corporate news, shares of Oracle were up
3.5 percent at $40.10 premarket after the enterprise software
company's quarterly profit beat estimates.
* Merck was up 2.2 percent at $53.58 after Jefferies
raised its price target on the stock.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals was down 6.3 percent at
$31.39 after a host of brokerages cut their ratings on the
stock. The Canadian drugmaker halved in value on Tuesday after
it warned of a debt default.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 3,262 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 72,678 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 4,027 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)