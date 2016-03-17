US STOCKS-Wall St set to pull back day after highest close of yr

* Caterpillar down after forecast cut
* Mondelez down after Ackman sells some stake
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 15.5 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 17 Wall Street was set for a lower open on
Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve's lowered expectations
of two interest rate hikes in 2016 pushed the S&P 500 to its
highest close this year.
The Fed, which left rates unchanged, pointed to moderate
U.S. economic growth and strong job gains but cautioned about
risks from an uncertain global economy.
While markets across assets cheered the move, the central
bank's dovish tone raised some concern about the prospects of
the weakness in the global economy impacting the U.S. economy.
"There's this little bit of rethinking and so, we're looking
at a softer opening as some questions arise to the prospects of
future growth impacting earnings," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.
Cardillo said rising commodity prices and the expiration of
futures options contracts on Friday should provide some support
to the market.
At 8:36 a.m. ET (1236 GMT), Dow e-minis were down 40
points, or 0.23 percent, with 41,398 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 4.5 points, or 0.22 percent,
with 374,981 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were
down 15.5 points, or 0.35 percent, on 40,793 contracts.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. unemployment claims rose less
than expected to 265,000 last week, pointing to a strengthening
labor market.
The Fed's plan to raise rates is in contrast with other
central banks, which are further loosening their policies in the
hope of kickstarting sagging growth in their economies.
Still, the Fed's suggestion of a slower pace of rate hikes
adds to the recent rally in stocks spurred by rising oil prices
and improving economic conditions in the United States.
The S&P 500 is now off only 0.8 percent in 2016, after
having fallen 10.5 percent earlier in the year.
The dollar weakened after the Fed's statement, contributing
to a recovery in crude prices on Thursday. Benchmark Brent
gained above $40 a barrel as the market continues to be hopeful
of a plan by major oil producers to tackle a global glut.
Shares of Mondelez International were down 2
percent at $40.90 premarket after billionaire investor William
Ackman sold 20 million shares of the snack maker.
Caterpillar was down 2.7 percent at $72.34 after the
Dow component cut its first-quarter profit and revenue forecast.
FedEx was up 5.9 percent at $152.73 after the
package delivery company forecast better-than-expected full-year
earnings.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)