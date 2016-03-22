US STOCKS-Healthcare leads Wall St recovery after Brussels blasts

* Explosions in Brussels kill at least 30 people
* Airline stocks hit hardest
* Indexes up: Dow 0.05 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct
By Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal
March 22 Wall Street recouped early losses on
Tuesday, helped by a rise in healthcare stocks, even as
travel-related shares remained under pressure following the
Brussels attacks.
Gains in Exxon, Apple and UnitedHealth
also supported the market after the explosions at
Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train killed at least 30
people and triggered security alerts across Europe.
Global risk markets faltered before limping up, while
traditional safe havens gold and government bonds firmed as
reports of the events in the de facto capital of the European
Union unfolded.
Airline and travel-related stocks were the worst hit. The
NYSE Arca Airline index was off 0.4 percent.
Shares of American Airlines, Southwest Airlines
, United Continental and Delta Airlines
were down between 0.3 percent and 1.6 percent.
The events in Brussels come at a time when liquidity was
starting to dry up ahead of the Easter holiday and investors
were planning to cash in on a steep rally in stocks over the
last few weeks.
"The market may be getting desensitized to this kind of
violence," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in
St. Petersburg, Florida.
The CBOE Volatility index, the most common gauge of
fear and uncertainty on Wall Street, jumped as much as 7 percent
to 14.76 early in the day, but retreated to seven-month lows.
The market recovery follows earlier patterns of a selloff in
reaction to violent events, such as the one in Paris in
November, before quickly recovering.
The effect from terrorist activity fades within 10 days
after the incident, according to research by PNC Investment.
At 13:51 p.m. ET (1751 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 9.55 points, or 0.05 percent, at
17,633.42, the S&P 500 was up 3.4 points, or 0.17
percent, at 2,055 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.18
points, or 0.48 percent, at 4,832.05.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors were higher, with the health
index's 1 percent rise leading the advancers.
Allergan's 2.6 percent jump gave the biggest boost to
the index.
Cruise operators Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean
were down about 3 percent, while travel-website operator
Expedia was off 1.7 percent at $109.
The Dow Jones U.S. Travel & Leisure index was down
0.8 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,495
to 1,418. On the Nasdaq, 1,485 issues rose and 1,218 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 15 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 29 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Tanya Agrawal in
Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)