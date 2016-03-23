US STOCKS-Futures little changed day after Brussels attacks

* Futures down: Dow 10 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Abhiram Nandakumar
March 23 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious a day after
the attacks in Brussels and ahead of the Good Friday market
holiday.
* Signs of improving business sentiment at the world's major
economies helped European markets recover, but Asian shares fell
as investors backed away from risk.
* Oil prices were slightly lower after data showing an
increase in U.S. stockpiles last week rekindled concerns about a
global glut.
* Investors were also assessing comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers supporting more interest rate hikes this
year as the economy continues to show signs of resilience.
* Data on Wednesday includes single-family home sales for
February, due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Sales are expected to have
risen 3.2 percent, suggesting that the housing market continues
to recover.
* Nike shares were down 4.9 percent at $61.75 in
premarket trading after the world's largest footwear maker
reported quarterly revenue below estimates.
* Gilead Sciences was down 2.6 percent at $91.25
after a federal jury upheld the validity of two Merck
patents in a high-profile dispute over Gilead's blockbuster cure
for hepatitis C.
Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 23,483 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 106,133 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.05
percent, on volume of 14,246 contracts.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)